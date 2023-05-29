Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal spoiler: Armaan to KILL Eisha?

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, the Colors show produced by Beyond Dreams, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline.

As per the plot, Veer and Isha devise a plan to get Armaan back from Sikander. However, Avesh attacks Veer and Isha, and Armaan comes just in time to save them. Veer seeks Kavya’s assistance in tracking down Sikander and retrieving Armaan. Eisha, Cherry, and Mehak are at a picnic where Eisha’s bracelet starts burning and Mehak learns that Sikander is behind Eisha, and they throw the bracelet. Alaya is performing the ritual, and she is trying to get the location of the bracelet. Armaan is scared that they will track Eisha.

In the coming episode, Sikander finds Eisha and reaches her location. Meanwhile, Armaan also goes to where Eisha is enjoying a picnic. Soon, Sikander hands over a knife to Armaan and asks him to kill Eisha. Armaan picks up the knife and walks toward Eisha. Meanwhile, Eisha’s friend and Veer are together, and they learn about a new danger to Eisha’s life.

Will Armaan kill Eisha?

