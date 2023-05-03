Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal spoiler: New mysterious wolf enters Eisha, Veer and Armaan's lives

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Beyond Dreams leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline.

As per the plot, Kavya attacks Cherry and seizes control of her. Furthermore, Veer captures Cherry and imprisons her to control her abilities. Kavya holds Mehak hostage and threatens to kill her. Armaan rescues Mehak in the nick of time and lures Kavya into the woods. Kavya is determined to find the diamond to defend herself from an arch-enemy. Meanwhile, Isha gets help and traces the diamond’s location. Isha, Armaan, and Mehek intend to use the diamond to capture Kavya. On the other hand, Kavya steals the diamond from Mehek and attempts to harness its powers.

In the coming episode, a silhouette of an unknown wolf is seen, and he arrives to rescue Eisha. Just then, Armaan and Veer arrive and start fighting. After a fierce fight, the two brothers tie the unknown wolf up. Veer and Armaan are perplexed about who this creature is and why he despises them. Mehak breezes through the pages of a book and discovers another spell that will free the paras mani from Kavya.

Who is this unknown wolf, and why does he despise Armaan and Veer?

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a supernatural thriller produced by Inspire Films which features on the werewolves in Landsdale. This is the desi version of the international plot. The Vampire Diaries. The makers of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal have maintained a high level of execution and VFX in this show. The plot follows mostly the international version which is a popular hit.

