Versatile actress Kamya Punjabi was recently seen playing the werewolf character Nandini in Colors’ Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Now, she has bagged a new show on Colors which is tentatively titled Neerja. Produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s banner Sunshine Productions, Neerja will deal with a social issue amid which a love story will blossom.

As per reports in the media, Udti Ka Naam Rajjo and Qurbaan Hua fame Rajveer Singh has been locked to play the male lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively, earlier in the day, about Ayub Khan playing a pivotal role in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Ayub Khan bags Sudhir Sharma’s new show for Colors

Sudhir Sharma’s Sunshine Productions has Maitree running on Zee TV presently.

As for Kamya, this will be another challenging role after her author-backed roles in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Sanjog.

We buzzed the actor Kamya Punjabi but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.