Seasoned actor Ayub Khan who was last seen in a cameo role in Colors’ supernatural love thriller Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal will be a part of the cast of Colors’ next. Producer couple Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s banner Sunshine Productions will soon start work on a new show for Colors. Tentatively titled Neerja, the show will have a social plot in which a love story will bloom.

As per reports in media, Rajveer Singh who was last seen as the lead in Udti Ka Naam Rajjo will play the male lead.

We now hear that Ayub Khan has been roped in to play a pivotal role.

Ayub Khan has earlier featured in Spy Bahu, Gud Se Meetha Ishq, Ranju Ki Betiyaan.

