Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama)? Aparshakti Khurana, Bhuvan Bam, Jitendra Kumar, Karan Tacker, Rana Daggubati, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty

India’s biggest web entertainment awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is here to celebrate excellence in web entertainment. Post the success of the first four editions, the fifth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be bigger and better.

In this modern era, digital platforms are the future of cinema. The advantage of these types of digital fields is that there is no restriction for creativity and improvisation. Today, we list the nominees for the ‘Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama) category at IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023. Check below!

Aparshakti Khurana Vote Now Jubilee is a rage in the OTT world right now. And Aparshakti Khurana is winning hearts with his acting chops in this hit series Jubilee by Vikramaditya Motwane. The series has received a thunderous response, and Aparshakti’s commendable job certainly brings him to our list.

Bhuvan Bam Vote Now After winning hearts with his videos on the popular YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, Bhuvan Bam created ripples with his acting mettle in Taaza Khabar. He was certainly nothing less than phenomenal, giving him a spot on our esteemed list.

Jitendra Kumar Vote Now Jitendra is the finest example in today’s time, proving that if good talent is given the right opportunity, it can do wonders. The actor is currently riding high on the success of Panchayat 2. The comedy-drama web series chronicles the life of an engineering graduate who struggles to find a job for himself and becomes the secretary of a panchayat in the village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh.

Karan Tacker Vote Now Karan Tacker is enjoying the positive response to his series, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.’ The actor essayed the role of a young, earnest, dutiful, and righteous cop in the series, his role is based on the real-life of IPS Amit Lodha. The way he portrayed his role in the series opened new doors of opportunity for him.

Rana Daggubati Vote Now Rana Daggubati has always been fearless when it comes to selecting experimental acting roles. This fearless approach helped him bag an impactful role in the web series Rana Naidu. His terrific versatility in the series earns him a guaranteed spot in our nominee list.

Shahid Kapoor Vote Now The young Bollywood actor has always been an exceptional performing artist. Over the years, Shahid Kapoor has excelled in his roles on the screen. In his OTT debut with Farzi, Shahid made a strong impact. He played the role of Sunny, an artist abandoned by his father after his mother’s death and adopted by his grandfather.

Suniel Shetty Vote Now When it comes to the art of acting, Suniel Shetty is nothing less than an ‘institution’ in himself. In his first foray into the digital space, Suniel played a ruthless gangster in the Dharavi Bank series. The magic that he has created on the 70mm big screen, he’s certainly taking that forward in OTT, and that makes him a must-have on our list.

