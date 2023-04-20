Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Spoiler: Isha's biological father to get REVEALED

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal will see Isha's biological father getting revealed.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Inspire Films has seen engaging drama with Isha (Reem Shaikh) meeting her mother Sudha (Shilpa Sakhlani) for the first time. Sudha later blackmailed Isha by kidnapping her brother Viaan. Sudha wanted Isha to get the device from Veer (Karan Kundrra). As we know, the device is a powerful one which can eradicate the existence of werewolves from the Universe.

We saw Isha securing it from Veer and giving it to Sudha. However, the girls have deactivated the device so that Sudha can cause no harm.

The coming episode will throw yet another revelation. Isha’s biological father will be revealed. And it will be none other than Vyom (Bakthiyaar Irani). Isha will overhear one such conversation between Sudha and Vyom which will give her the hint of Vyom being her father.

As we know, Vyom was introduced as a werewolf hunter and now with the device, he will want to kill all the werewolves.

OMG!!

How will Isha react to this?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.