Exclusive: Krip Kapur Suri to enter Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Krip Kapur Suri will soon enter Colors' Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Actor Krip Kapur Suri needs no introduction!! Krip, last seen in Colors’ Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan, will join the cast of Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films banner show on TV, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. This Colors show stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh in lead roles.

As we know, the show is a supernatural thriller revolving around the lives of werewolves in Landsdale. Recently, the show saw a lot of cameo performances with actors Ayub Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Aditi Rawat entering the show.

The show will now see the grand entries of Rrahul Sudhir and Krip Kapur Suri.

As per a reliable source, “Krip will play an anti-hero role in the show.”

Krip was recently seen in Sony SAB’s Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein and &TV’s Baal Shiv – Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha.

We buzzed Krip but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

