Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Spoiler: Veer sets out on his search for Kavya

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal will see Veer searching for Kavya.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Inspire Films has seen the shocking drama of the fire accident taking place in the Mayor’s house wherein lots of lives were lost. Fortunately, Veer (Karan Kundrra) was saved by Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani) when the fire broke out. Viaan (Kunal Khosla) who is dejected by the death of Ahana due to the same fire accident, receives another shock when his own sister Isha (Reem Shaikh) cuts his wrist and leaves him bleeding. It is Veer who saves Viaan’s life. To top it all, Isha goes to Veer and shows him an acute love advance. She kisses him, which leaves Veer shocked.

We saw how Viaan accused Isha of cutting his wrist and literally trying to end his life. Isha was surprised to know what Viaan was saying. However, Veer understands that it was not Isha but Kavya who tried to do so.

The coming episode will see Veer going in search of Kavya to understand what she really wants.

Will Veer unite with his love Kavya?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.