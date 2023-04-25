Television | Spoilers

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Spoiler: Veer sets out on his search for Kavya

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal will see Veer searching for Kavya.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Spoiler: Veer sets out on his search for Kavya

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Inspire Films has seen the shocking drama of the fire accident taking place in the Mayor’s house wherein lots of lives were lost. Fortunately, Veer (Karan Kundrra) was saved by Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani) when the fire broke out. Viaan (Kunal Khosla) who is dejected by the death of Ahana due to the same fire accident, receives another shock when his own sister Isha (Reem Shaikh) cuts his wrist and leaves him bleeding. It is Veer who saves Viaan’s life. To top it all, Isha goes to Veer and shows him an acute love advance. She kisses him, which leaves Veer shocked.

We saw how Viaan accused Isha of cutting his wrist and literally trying to end his life. Isha was surprised to know what Viaan was saying. However, Veer understands that it was not Isha but Kavya who tried to do so.

The coming episode will see Veer going in search of Kavya to understand what she really wants.

Will Veer unite with his love Kavya?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Read Latest News