Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Spoiler: Armaan and Veer capture Kavya

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal will see Armaan and Veer trapping Kavya and keeping her captive.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films has seen the entry of Kavya (Reem Shaikh) who is the look-alike of Isha. As we know, Kavya has been killing people and showing her werewolf traits in the open. She is on the lookout for the parasmani which will destroy things. Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani) will be very particular that Kavya should be kept away from the mani.

The coming episode will see Kavya searching hard to find the parasmani. However, Armaan will have his plan in place. He will decide to kill Kavya if she comes looking for the mani. Veer who has been in love with Kavya, will try to keep her away from Armaan.

However, the coming episode will see Armaan and Veer capturing Kavya and keeping her captive in a deserted place.

What will happen next?

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a supernatural thriller produced by Inspire Films which features on the werewolves in Landsdale. This is the desi version of the international plot The Vampire Diaries. The makers of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal have maintained a high level of execution and VFX in this show. The plot follows mostly the international version which is a popular hit.

