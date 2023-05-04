ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki fame Sonam Arora to enter Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Sonam Arora who is known as Angel of Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki will enter the Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Read to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 May,2023 10:25:53
Actress Sonam Arora who was extremely popular for her role of Angel in Colors’ Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki will now be part of the cast of Colors’ supernatural show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh playing the lead roles. As we know, the entry of Isha’s lookalike Kavya, played by Reem Shaikh has created problems. She is on the search for the parasmani. The show has also seen entries of Rrahul Sudhir and Krip Kapur Suri recently.

Sonam who gained huge acclaim in the role of Angel in the above-said show will play a werewolf character here.

As per a reliable source, “Sonam will be the Queen of werewolves and will turn out to be the mother of Veer and Armaan. She will have an interesting plot and character.”

We buzzed Sonam but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Yash Patnaik and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch the space at Iwmbuzz.com for exclusive updates.

