Ghayal, Dil Blockbusters On The Same Friday

Movies | News

In the year 1990, Indra Kumar’s Dil and Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Ghayal both released on the same day and eventually became blockbusters. Well, right now, let’s check out more about the same and find out what Subhash K Jha has to say about the same

Author: Subhash K Jha
23 Jun,2023 14:30:24
Friday June 22, 1990.Two blockbusters Indra Kumar’s Dil and Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Ghayal released on the same Friday. And both huge hits!!

Why not?
It had happened earlier and later. Sholay and Jai Santoshi Maa released on the same Friday in 1975.Both created history. Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan was released on the same day as Gadar. They both got their audience.

If both the films are worthy they will both be blockbusters. Manoj Kumar’s Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Manmohan Desai’s Roti were released on the same Friday. They were both blockbusters.

Rishi Kapoor once had an opinion on this. “Manoj Kumar’s Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Manmohan Desai’s Roti were released on same Friday. They were both blockbusters. Much later Indra Kumar’s Dil and Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Ghayal were hits on the same Friday.So it’s all to do with the product. If the audience likes two films it will ensure success for both.”

Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and David Dhawan’s Chote Miya Bade Miyan released on 16 October 1998 were both big hits.

Ghayal was a high-voltage actioner and Dil was a comedy. Perhaps if both the films belonged to the same genre they wouldn’t have worked on the same Friday.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

