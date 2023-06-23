Ghayal, Dil Blockbusters On The Same Friday

Friday June 22, 1990.Two blockbusters Indra Kumar’s Dil and Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Ghayal released on the same Friday. And both huge hits!!

Why not?

It had happened earlier and later. Sholay and Jai Santoshi Maa released on the same Friday in 1975.Both created history. Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan was released on the same day as Gadar. They both got their audience.

If both the films are worthy they will both be blockbusters. Manoj Kumar’s Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Manmohan Desai’s Roti were released on the same Friday. They were both blockbusters.

Rishi Kapoor once had an opinion on this. “Manoj Kumar’s Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Manmohan Desai’s Roti were released on same Friday. They were both blockbusters. Much later Indra Kumar’s Dil and Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Ghayal were hits on the same Friday.So it’s all to do with the product. If the audience likes two films it will ensure success for both.”

Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and David Dhawan’s Chote Miya Bade Miyan released on 16 October 1998 were both big hits.

Ghayal was a high-voltage actioner and Dil was a comedy. Perhaps if both the films belonged to the same genre they wouldn’t have worked on the same Friday.