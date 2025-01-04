Indra Kumar on Aamir Khan rumors, Ajay Devgn’s insecurity & ‘Dhamaal 4’

Director Indra Kumar recently shared insights into his career and experiences on the The Siddharth Kannan Show. He reflected on his collaborations with top actors and provided updates about his future projects.

Speaking about Madhuri Dixit, Kumar revealed he was initially advised against working with her during the early stages of her career. However, he trusted his instincts and cast her. When they worked together again, she had already become a superstar. Kumar praised Madhuri for remaining grounded, noting that her demeanor has been consistent, both as a newcomer and as a seasoned star.

Kumar also recounted an incident from the making of Beta. He had to reshoot the entire first half of the film and was apprehensive about convincing Anil Kapoor to redo it. However, Kapoor agreed immediately after hearing the revised script, demonstrating his dedication to the project.

Reflecting on his time directing Ishq, Kumar shared stories about Ajay Devgn, describing him as playful and easygoing on set. He highlighted Devgn’s lack of insecurity as an actor, a quality evident both at the start of his career and now as an established star.

When asked about Aamir Khan during the filming of Mann, Kumar dismissed rumors that Khan was distracted due to personal issues, specifically his first divorce. Kumar called the rumors baseless and described Khan as a professional who keeps his personal life separate from his work.

The director also shared an exciting update about the Dhamaal franchise. He confirmed that Dhamaal 4 is in the works, with shooting scheduled to begin in February.

Kumar’s anecdotes and revelations not only shed light on his experiences in the industry but also highlighted the professionalism and dedication of the stars he has worked with. Fans eagerly await for Dhamaal 4 now.