Greg Cipes No Longer Voicing Beast Boy On Teen Titans Go! After Parkinson’s Reveal

Greg Cipes, the longtime voice of Beast Boy in Teen Titans Go!, has opened up about his unexpected departure from the show. After voicing the fan-favourite character for over a decade, Cipes recently took to social media to share his disappointment, revealing he was let go shortly after sharing his Parkinson’s diagnosis publicly.

Cipes has been the voice behind Beast Boy since Teen Titans first aired in the early 2000s and continued the role into Teen Titans Go!, which has run for nine seasons on Cartoon Network. His energetic and unique portrayal helped shape the character into a standout personality loved by fans of all ages.

According to reports, the studio decided to recast the role of Beast Boy due to creative differences. Insiders close to the show said the decision wasn’t related to his health. They also noted that Cipes was offered a different role on the same show and has already recorded lines for it. Additionally, there are discussions around a possible future project for him with the studio.

Despite the recent tension, Cipes had earlier expressed gratitude to the studio for continuing to support his work even after his health news. Fans, however, have shown strong support for the actor, many of whom associate him closely with Beast Boy’s identity.

As the show moves forward with a new voice actor, many fans are hopeful that Cipes will continue to be part of the animated world in some way—and that his next chapter brings fresh creative opportunities.