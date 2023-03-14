Netflix’s short documentary The Elephant Whisperers is the first film produced in India to win at the 95th Oscars for “Documentary Short Film” category. Producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves who helmed this docu-short feature also created history by becoming the first Indian producer and director to achieve this recognition. They are also the first Indian woman producer and director to win an Academy Award. The Elephant Whisperers is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment.

On winning the prestigious awards producer Guneet Monga says , “Tonight was powerful and historic as two women from India stood on the Oscars stage, lauded for their work. I’m so proud of The Elephant Whisperers, so proud of this moment and proud of my amazing team at Sikhya Entertainment. That an independent production house from India has made history and produced the first ever Indian film to win an Oscar, still feels unreal. My heart is full of joy, love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win. I’m so grateful to the visionary filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and to Netflix who gave us the biggest stage in the world, believing in us all the way.To women who want to tell stories, the future of cinema is audacious, the future is here. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India”

Director Kartiki Gonsalves on The Elephant Whisperers winning the Oscars, “It’s incredible to have an Indian indigenous documentary on the sacred bond between man and animal set in the heart of southern India to be recognised globally. Thank you to the Academy for recognising our film, highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netlfix for believing in the power of this film. To Bomman and Bellie for sharing their tribal wisdom. To Guneet my producer, and Sikhya for all their support. And to everyone one behind the making of this beautiful film. And finally to my parents and sister to whom I am forever grateful. It is truly a proud moment for India, for women, indigenous communities, our wild spaces and animals.”

The Elephant Whisperers is a heart-warming story of an indigenous couple who have been given an orphaned elephant, Raghu, to look after. The story follows the couple’s journey as they relentlessly work to ensure Raghu’s recovery and survival. The short documentary beautifully stitches the tale of how the couple falls in love with the majestic creature over the course of time. Set against the backdrop of the wild spaces of South India, The Elephant Whisperers highlights the beauty of exotic wildlife, unforgettable untamed spaces, and the people and animals who share this space.

The Elephant Whisperers and Nattu Nattu from RRR (Hindi) were the first Indian wins at the 95th Academy Awards, ever. Both films are streaming on Netflix around the world.