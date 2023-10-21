The Intouchables To Be Adapted Into Hindi By Karan Johar and Guneet Monga

After Kill, the ultra-violent actioner which has received impressive reviews after its premier at the Toronto Film Festival, Karan Johar and Guneet Monga are back together to co-produce the hit French film The Intouchables .

Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment have once again united their creative forces to bring this iconic French film to the Indian audiences. This marks the fourth collaboration between the two filmmaking powerhouses.Set to be directed by Collin D’Cunha, the film is part of a larger creative synergy that was announced in May 2023 between Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment.

The Intouchables, was originally released in 2011 and was directed by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, received widespread acclaim for its touching narrative and outstanding performances by François Cluzet and Omar Sy in the lead roles. The Hindi adaptation aims to recreate the magic of the original while adding a unique touch that resonates with Indian audiences.

Commenting on this venture, Karan Johar expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Working on The Intouchables is a creative challenge and a thrilling opportunity. We are committed to bringing the essence of this beloved French film to the Indian audience while infusing it with our cultural sensibilities. Collaborating with Guneet once again is an exciting prospect, and I am confident that this project will touch the hearts of viewers across the country.”