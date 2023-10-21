Movies | News

The Intouchables To Be Adapted Into Hindi By Karan Johar and Guneet Monga

The Intouchables, was originally released in 2011 and was directed by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, received widespread acclaim for its touching narrative and outstanding performances by François Cluzet and Omar Sy in the lead roles. The Hindi adaptation aims to recreate the magic of the original while adding a unique touch that resonates with Indian audiences.

Author: Subhash K Jha
21 Oct,2023 14:43:27
The Intouchables To Be Adapted Into Hindi By Karan Johar and Guneet Monga 863190

After Kill, the ultra-violent actioner which has received impressive reviews after its premier at the Toronto Film Festival, Karan Johar and Guneet Monga are back together to co-produce the hit French film The Intouchables .

Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment have once again united their creative forces to bring this iconic French film to the Indian audiences. This marks the fourth collaboration between the two filmmaking powerhouses.Set to be directed by Collin D’Cunha, the film is part of a larger creative synergy that was announced in May 2023 between Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment.

The Intouchables, was originally released in 2011 and was directed by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, received widespread acclaim for its touching narrative and outstanding performances by François Cluzet and Omar Sy in the lead roles. The Hindi adaptation aims to recreate the magic of the original while adding a unique touch that resonates with Indian audiences.

Commenting on this venture, Karan Johar expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Working on The Intouchables is a creative challenge and a thrilling opportunity. We are committed to bringing the essence of this beloved French film to the Indian audience while infusing it with our cultural sensibilities. Collaborating with Guneet once again is an exciting prospect, and I am confident that this project will touch the hearts of viewers across the country.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box

Related Post

Karan Johar Speaks To Subhash K Jha About 25 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 861729
Karan Johar Speaks To Subhash K Jha About 25 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Karan Johar’ Speaks On 25 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 860623
Karan Johar’ Speaks On 25 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
"I think that versatility is his uniqueness" says Karan Johar about Avinash Tiwary 854854
“I think that versatility is his uniqueness” says Karan Johar about Avinash Tiwary
How Karan Johar altered 'gender stereotypes' 849768
How Karan Johar altered ‘gender stereotypes’
Kajol to star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan in Karan Johar’s ‘Sarzameen’ [Reports] 845504
Kajol to star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan in Karan Johar’s ‘Sarzameen’ [Reports]
Kanagana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar’s ‘excited’ remarks for her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ 844957
Kanagana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar’s ‘excited’ remarks for her upcoming film ‘Emergency’

Latest Stories

Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan grills Isha Malviya over accusing Abhishek Kumar of physical violence 863188
Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan grills Isha Malviya over accusing Abhishek Kumar of physical violence
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next 'Parva,' a modern-age franchise inspired from Mahabharata 863186
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next ‘Parva,’ a modern-age franchise inspired from Mahabharata
Divyanka Tripathi Enjoys Dreamy Date With Hubby Vivek, Drinks To Kisses 863168
Divyanka Tripathi Enjoys Dreamy Date With Hubby Vivek, Drinks To Kisses
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Soniya returns to Kunal's life with his daughter 863182
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Soniya returns to Kunal’s life with his daughter
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu resigns from Birla Hospital 863167
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu resigns from Birla Hospital
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj gets a threat of his life 863164
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj gets a huge threat
Read Latest News