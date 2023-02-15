The period drama series Maharana to be produced by Disney+Hotstar will see Gurmeet Choudhary in the titular character as Maharana Pratap and talented Ridhima Pandit will be seen as Maharani Ajabde along with celebrated actors such as Ashwini Bhave, Surendra Pal, Danish Bhat, Prithvi Hatte, Mahesh Kale, Subodh Bhave, Maadhav C Deochake, Sameer Dharmadhikari among others.

Talking about the collaboration, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “ It’s an honour to work on a project that is connected to the roots of India. Maharana Pratap was known for his courage and bravery, I am very happy to get a chance to know more about his life. It is also a challenge to portray a strong character like Maharana Pratap himself. I am thankful to Disney+ Hotstar and Nitin Desai for giving me this project.”