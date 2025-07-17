Happy 20th: Keira Knightley’s Pride & Prejudice Returns to Indian Theatres

Jane Austen’s timeless tale of love, wit, and social decorum finds its way back to the big screen, enchanting a new generation of filmgoers.

This July, Indian audiences will once again immerse themselves in a world of ballrooms, bonnets, and romance as Pride & Prejudice heads back to the big screen. PVR INOX, in partnership with United International Pictures, has shuttered a 20th anniversary re-release of Joe Wright’s Oscar-nominated film which first hit theaters on July 25, 2005 and will be released across India on July 25, 2025.

Pride & Prejudice stars Keira Knightley as the formidable Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as the reticent yet lithe Mr. Darcy. Their on-screen chemistry, set amidst the verdant countryside of Georgian England, has made hearts flutter across the world.

Screenwriter Deborah Moggach’s film adapts the beloved 1813 Jane Austen novel, an invaluable classic literature text that continues to inspire readers, writers, and film producers to this day. Austen delves into the role of class, love, and how relationships are both limitless and incredibly complicated, which is what makes Pride and Prejudice a staple of literary study, and has made the story an iconic reference for readers of literature for centuries.

Director Joe Wright’s first feature was heavily praised by critics and adored by audiences; it was praised for its fluid pacing, understated performances, and artistic vision. Roman Osin’s cinematography, which is painterly and intimate, alongside Dario Marianelli’s evocative musical score creates a pictorial and emotional vision of Austen’s world which stretches far beyond the end credits.

Knightley’s turn as Elizabeth earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and was momentous for her career. The film also received three more Oscar nominations and it won the BAFTA award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer for Wright.

Speaking about the re-release, Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX, said, “We’re delighted to bring Pride & Prejudice to PVR INOX in India following its international re-release. This year marks a milestone anniversary for this beautiful adaptation, which very quickly propelled itself into cult classic status.” (As per The Hindu)

For fans of Austen, as well as admirers of thoughtful, romantic cinema, the return of Pride & Prejudice is a summon to experience the elegance and emotional richness of a story that never fades.

Whether you’re watching it for the first time or the fiftieth, this beloved adaptation is sure to stir the heart once more. So, yes, watch it!