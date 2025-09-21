Happy Birthday Bebo! 45 Years of Style, Strength & Stardom

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 45th birthday today. One thing is clear: her reign over hearts and headlines is far from over. With unmatched elegance, talent, and charisma, Queen Kareena continues to shine brighter than ever in the world of Indian cinema.

Kareena, born on September 21, 1980, into the legendary Kapoor family, embraced her destiny for stardom. Her fearless choices, magnetic screen presence, and effortless versatility established her as one of Bollywood’s most enduring icons. From the rebellious Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to the emotionally layered Geet in Jab We Met, and the introspective roles in Omkara and Chameli, Kareena has always balanced commercial glamour with critical acclaim.

Her journey has been one of constant evolution. She’s embraced every phase of life—career highs, motherhood, personal growth—with honesty and strength. Married to actor Saif Ali Khan, Kareena is admired not just for her professional achievements but also for her ability to remain grounded, candid, and relevant in a fast-changing industry.

At 45, her glow remains undiminished. She’s more than just an actress—she’s a fashion trendsetter, a podcast host, a mother of two, and a modern woman redefining fame on her own terms. Whether walking the red carpet or running after her sons, Taimur and Jeh, Kareena carries herself with the same confidence and grace that made her a star over two decades ago.

Social media is abuzz today as fans, friends, and fellow celebrities flood timelines with love, wishes, and nostalgia-filled tributes. And rightly so—Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just a star; she’s a legacy in motion.

As she steps into another year of life, Kareena proves that true queens don’t fade—they evolve. Still reigning. Still radiant. Always Bebo.

Happy Birthday, Kareena!