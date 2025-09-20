Happy Birthday, Roshni Walia! Celebrating the Journey of a Rising Star

Today, on 20th September 2025, we celebrate the 24th birthday of the incredibly talented Roshni Walia — a young star who continues to shine brighter with each passing year.

From her early days as a child artist to becoming a celebrated name in Indian television and now stepping into Bollywood, Roshni’s journey has been one of passion, growth, and determination. She won hearts as Ajabde in Maharana Pratap, showcased her range in Yeh Vaada Raha and Tara from Satara, and recently impressed audiences with her role in Son of Sardaar 2.

At just 24 years old, Roshni has already built an impressive resume and a loyal fanbase, proving that age is no barrier when talent meets hard work. Beyond her on-screen presence, people admire her for her grounded personality, inner strength, and inspiring honesty about the challenges she has faced along the way.

As fans, friends, and celebrities shower her with love today, we join in celebrating not only her birthday but also the incredible journey she continues to walk with grace and ambition.

Happy 24th Birthday, Roshni Walia!

May this year bring even more success, joy, and unforgettable moments. Keep shining!