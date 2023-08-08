ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood Actress Sandra Bullock's Life Partner Bryan Randall Dies At 57

Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock's husband, Bryan Randall, dies after battling for three years with the disease. Check out the details in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Aug,2023 17:15:46
Sandra Bullock, an award-winning actress in Hollywood, met Bryan Randall when he was hired to capture her son Louise’s birthday party in 2015. Unfortunately, he died on August 5 after battling for three years with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

As per People magazine, Bryan Randall died ‘peacefully’ at the age of 57. His family shared with the outlet, “It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS.”

Further, they added, “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

ALS is a disease related to the nervous system that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Due to the disease, a person faces loss of muscle control, and it gets worse with time.

Sandra Bullock met model turned photographer during her son’s birthday party in 2015. The duo soon started dating each other. The couple was parents to three children, Louis Bardo, Laila, and Randall.

