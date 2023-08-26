Sandra Bullock expresses gratitude for overwhelming support after Bryan Randall's death

Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock is grappling with the loss of her beloved partner, Bryan Randall. The sudden demise of Randall has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among the couple’s circle of friends and admirers. The Oscar-winning actress has been seen receiving an incredible outpouring of support as she navigates through this trying time.

For the unversed, the 57-year-old passed away on August 5, this year, after a 3-year-long battle with ALS. Bryan’s family revealed the devastating news with an official statement to People, post his demise.

As per reports in Pink Villa, in a recent interaction with People, sources close to Sandra revealed that the actress, who is heartbroken post the demise of her beloved partner Bryan Randall, is grateful for the support that was pouring in post his demise.

The source states, “She has seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing. It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized. She is highly grateful to all those who have donated. Bullock is happy that out of something extremely heartbreaking came something so positive for others.”

Bryan Randall, a talented photographer and model, shared a deep and enduring bond with Sandra. For the unversed, Bullock started dating Randall in mid-2015, and the couple was going strong together till his demise, on August 5, 2023.