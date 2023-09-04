Movies | News

Hollywood Couple Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Headed For Divorce After Four Years Of Togetherness? Read Now

One of the loved couples, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, headed for divorce after four years of togetherness, according to reports. Check out more details in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Sep,2023 16:30:19
Hollywood Couple Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Headed For Divorce After Four Years Of Togetherness? Read Now 848558

One of the most loved couples in Hollywood, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s relationship has taken a devastating turn, with divorce rumors making rounds on the internet, as per TMZ reports. A source close to the couple has revealed that Joe has been consulting with divorce lawyers in Los Angeles, which airs the possibility of ending his marriage with Sophie Turner.

As per the insider reports, the couple has faced serious issues for approximately six months. However, this has confused people as the duo has been snapped together at events and appeared supportive of each other. In addition, Sophie Turner cheered Jeo during the recent tour.

However, Joe Jonas’s appearance without his wedding ring turns out to be a major sign. Also, the couple recently sold their mansion in Miami.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s journey began in 2016 when they first met. The lovey-dovey romance led to engagement in 2017 and, later in 2019, a luxurious wedding in Los Angeles right after Billboard Music Awards. In 2020, the duo started a family by welcoming their first child and their second child in 2022.

On the work front, both the stars are active in their respective fields. Joe Jonas recently embarked on a successful musical tour. In contrast, Sophie Turner is known for her performance in Game Of Thrones.

What is your reaction to this divorce news? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Nick Jonas Receive A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Priyanka Chopra Feels Proud 764772
Nick Jonas Receive A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Priyanka Chopra Feels Proud
Dakota Johnson To Anya Taylor Joy: Gorgeous Smiles Of Divas 762010
Dakota Johnson To Anya Taylor Joy: Gorgeous Smiles Of Divas
Joe Jonas To Tom Hiddleston: Taylor Swift Dated These Stars In Past
Sophie Turner Made Head-Turning Appearance At Events In Androgynous Preppy Fashion; Take A Look
Game Of Thrones Fame Lena Headey Ties The Knot With Marc Menchaca in Italy; GOT Co-stars Sophie Turner And Peter Dinklage Attend The Ceremony
Joe Jonas Looks Dashing Posing Along Wifey Sophie Turner And Nicolas Ghesquière At The Louis Vuitton Show During Paris Fashion Week

Latest Stories

Jasprit Bumrah, With Wife Sanjana Ganesan Welcomes First Child With A Sweet Post 848603
Jasprit Bumrah, With Wife Sanjana Ganesan Welcomes First Child With A Sweet Post
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita meets with an accident 848595
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita meets with an accident
Exclusive: Dahaad fame Sanjeev Vats to be part of Saurabh Tewari's web series Dehati Ladke 848596
Exclusive: Dahaad fame Sanjeev Vats to be part of Saurabh Tewari’s web series Dehati Ladke
Exclusive: Mukesh Chandel bags Rrahul Mevawala's series Forever 848592
Exclusive: Mukesh Chandel bags Rrahul Mevawala’s series Forever
Dear T Series: Please fix your release date on Animal teaser, it's confusing 848577
Dear T Series: Please fix your release date on Animal teaser, it’s confusing
Avneet Kaur is the new Elsa in town in a corset off-shoulder blue mini-ensemble 848447
Avneet Kaur is the new Elsa in town in a corset off-shoulder blue mini-ensemble
Read Latest News