Hollywood Couple Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Headed For Divorce After Four Years Of Togetherness? Read Now

One of the most loved couples in Hollywood, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s relationship has taken a devastating turn, with divorce rumors making rounds on the internet, as per TMZ reports. A source close to the couple has revealed that Joe has been consulting with divorce lawyers in Los Angeles, which airs the possibility of ending his marriage with Sophie Turner.

As per the insider reports, the couple has faced serious issues for approximately six months. However, this has confused people as the duo has been snapped together at events and appeared supportive of each other. In addition, Sophie Turner cheered Jeo during the recent tour.

However, Joe Jonas’s appearance without his wedding ring turns out to be a major sign. Also, the couple recently sold their mansion in Miami.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s journey began in 2016 when they first met. The lovey-dovey romance led to engagement in 2017 and, later in 2019, a luxurious wedding in Los Angeles right after Billboard Music Awards. In 2020, the duo started a family by welcoming their first child and their second child in 2022.

On the work front, both the stars are active in their respective fields. Joe Jonas recently embarked on a successful musical tour. In contrast, Sophie Turner is known for her performance in Game Of Thrones.

What is your reaction to this divorce news? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.