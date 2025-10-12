Hollywood icon and Oscar winner Diane Keaton dies at 79

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved stars. Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in Annie Hall, The Godfather, and The First Wives Club, has died at the age of 79.

Keaton passed away in California, though the cause of death has not been publicly shared. Her family has asked for privacy during this time.

With a career spanning over 50 years, Keaton left a lasting mark on cinema. She won an Academy Award for her unforgettable role in Annie Hall, and her portrayal of Kay Adams in The Godfather trilogy remains iconic. Known for her quirky charm and timeless style, she was as much a fashion icon as a film legend.

Off-screen, Keaton never married but found joy in motherhood, adopting two children—Dexter and Duke. She also wrote memoirs, directed films, and had a passion for architecture and home design.

Her final major film appearance was in Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023), proving that even in her later years, she remained a powerful force on screen.

Diane Keaton’s warmth, wit, and talent will be missed by fans and fellow artists around the world.