Honorable PM Narendra Modi Ji Praised Yami Gautam starrer Article 370! The actress responded by saying, “It is an absolute honour to watch PM Narendra Modi Ji talk about Article 370”

Yami Gautam, a renowned Indian actress known for her versatile acting skills and dedication towards her work, is all set to display a new facet of her acting abilities in her upcoming film ‘Article 360’. The film is an action-political thriller where she will play the role of an intelligence officer, requiring her to delve into the intricate world of political intrigue and national security. To embody this character, Yami Gautam underwent an intensive preparation journey to perfect her role and deliver her best performance possible.

Recently, the film has got the support from the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, who seen to be highly praised of the film and the real-life issue it deals with. The Prime Minister in his speech talked about the film and said, “I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week… It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information.”

Responding to the words of the honorable Prime Minister, the leading actress Yami Gautam wrote on her social media and said, “It is an absolute honour to watch PM

@narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie.

My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen! ”

It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie.

My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!

🙏🏻✨🇮🇳@AdityaDharFilms@jiostudios @B62Studios https://t.co/jgoqCPYuJL — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) February 20, 2024

The upcoming movie ‘Article 360’ is set to be a significant milestone in Yami Gautam’s career. She portrays the role of an intelligence officer who is on a mission to protect the country from imminent threats. The movie is based on true events and presents a captivating storyline that includes political intrigue, national security, and thrilling action sequences.

Directed by Aaditya Suhas and Jambhale, ‘Article 360’ is based on true events and features a stellar cast including Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and many more. With Yami Gautam leading the way, audiences can expect nothing but a powerhouse performance that takes the film to new heights.