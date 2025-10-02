Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Celebrate Four Years Of Togetherness

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan recently celebrated four years of being together with his partner, Saba Azad. Marking the occasion with a heartfelt post on social media, Hrithik shared several romantic photos capturing the essence of their journey as a couple.

The photos offered glimpses into their life together — from joyful cake-cutting moments to quiet, affectionate snapshots that reflect their deep bond. It was a rare but welcome insight into the actor’s personal world, which he usually keeps private.

Saba Azad, known for her work in films, theatre, and music, has become a steady presence in Hrithik’s life. Over the years, they’ve grown into a relationship rooted in mutual respect, creativity, and companionship. Their connection feels grounded, mature, and refreshingly real in an industry often dominated by glitz and headlines.

What stood out in Hrithik’s message was the tone of appreciation and growth. It wasn’t just a celebration of time spent, but a reflection on the journey — one that has taught, evolved, and deepened with each passing year.

The post received an outpouring of love from fans, friends, and family. Among those who responded was Hrithik’s sister, Pashmina Roshan, showing support and affection for the couple.

Four years in, Hrithik and Saba’s relationship seems to embody a quiet strength — one built not on grand declarations, but on shared values, curiosity, and a genuine bond.