Hrithik Roshan Shares Stunning Moments From His Exclusive Meetup With Prime Video’s Storm Team

The charming Hrithik Roshan uploaded a bunch of photos on his Instagram handle on Monday, October 13, offering a glimpse of his special meet with the team of Prime Video’s ‘Storm’. Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Alaya F, Ashish Vidyarthi, and others posed together for the camera, making the moment special. As soon as the actor uploaded the new post, the photos went viral.

Embarking on a new journey, Hrithik penned a short note in the caption expressing his excitement and appreciating the team. He wrote, “To new beginnings & an incredible journey ahead with the brilliant @ajitpalsview & the exceptionally talented cast of STORM – @par_vathy @alayaf @srishti.shrivastava21 @rrama.sharma @sabazad @ashishvidyarthi1 @rajitkapurofficial

Fun evening with the @primevideoin team @madhoknikhil @sahira.nair This was a lovely exercise in team building, indeed!”

At the same time, the fun selfies and photos of the stars flashing their big smiles suggest the meet went well.

Actor Hrithik Roshan is all set to mark his debut as a producer with Prime Video’s upcoming ‘Storm’ under HRX Films. Storm is a thriller web series set in Mumbai. Earlier, last week, Hrithik marked his 25 years in the Indian Entertainment Industry. Storm will feature Parvathy, Alaya Srishti, Rrama, and Saba in main roles. It will be directed by Ajitpal Singh, who has directed films like Fire in the Mountains, Rammat-Gammat, and Tabbar.