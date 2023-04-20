Income Tax department conducts raid on premises of Bollywood Producers Vinod Bhanushali and Jayantilal Gada

A big update is coming in from the Indian entertainment industry for all followers of Vinod Bhanushali and Jayantilal Gada.

IT Raid at Vinod Bhanushali and Jayantilal Gada’s premises:

As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, the Income Tax Department’s Investigation Wing from Mumbai on Wednesday had conducted searches on some prominent Bollywood Producers. According to reports, the searches were carried out on Pen Studios promoters Jayantilal Gada’s office and residence. Not just him, even Vinod Bhanushali’s office and residence who was earlier associated with T Series was searched. He had launched his own Production house some time back. Reports reveal that the searches started early in the morning and went till about late in the evening. They reportedly came under the scanner of the taxation agency for suspected tax evasion.

