ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Income Tax department conducts raid on premises of Bollywood Producers Vinod Bhanushali and Jayantilal Gada

Know the latest about Vinod Bhanushali and Jayantilal Gada

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
20 Apr,2023 11:49:49
Income Tax department conducts raid on premises of Bollywood Producers Vinod Bhanushali and Jayantilal Gada

A big update is coming in from the Indian entertainment industry for all followers of Vinod Bhanushali and Jayantilal Gada.

IT Raid at Vinod Bhanushali and Jayantilal Gada’s premises:

As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, the Income Tax Department’s Investigation Wing from Mumbai on Wednesday had conducted searches on some prominent Bollywood Producers. According to reports, the searches were carried out on Pen Studios promoters Jayantilal Gada’s office and residence. Not just him, even Vinod Bhanushali’s office and residence who was earlier associated with T Series was searched. He had launched his own Production house some time back. Reports reveal that the searches started early in the morning and went till about late in the evening. They reportedly came under the scanner of the taxation agency for suspected tax evasion.

Well, what’s your take on this major update ladies and gentlemen? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Sanjay Nath bags film Control
Exclusive: Sanjay Nath bags film Control
Reem Sameer & Sehban Azim come together for a love ballad ‘Minnatein’ presented by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music!
Reem Sameer & Sehban Azim come together for a love ballad ‘Minnatein’ presented by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music!
Vinod Bhanushali moves on from T-Series after an eventful 27 year stint, to pursue his entrepreneurial journey
Vinod Bhanushali moves on from T-Series after an eventful 27 year stint, to pursue his entrepreneurial journey
Is Dhvani Bhanusali an overrated singer?
Is Dhvani Bhanusali an overrated singer?
Music is the fourth pillar of strength at T-Series: T-Series’ President film Marketing and co-producer Vinod Bhanushali
Music is the fourth pillar of strength at T-Series: T-Series’ President film Marketing and co-producer Vinod Bhanushali
If You Are A Dhvani Bhanusali Fan, You Must Know This!
If You Are A Dhvani Bhanusali Fan, You Must Know This!
Latest Stories
Imlie Spoiler: Dhairya reveals his identity to Rudra Rana
Imlie Spoiler: Dhairya reveals his identity to Rudra Rana
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Bhupen to catch Ishani red handed?
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Bhupen to catch Ishani red handed?
Shraddha Kapoor's Poses For Media; Fans Say, " Most Underrated Actress..."
Shraddha Kapoor's Poses For Media; Fans Say, " Most Underrated Actress..."
Watch: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer new 'Adipurush' teaser wins hearts, check out
Watch: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer new 'Adipurush' teaser wins hearts, check out
Pandya Store Fame Kinshuk Mahajan's Birthday Celebration With His Family
Pandya Store Fame Kinshuk Mahajan's Birthday Celebration With His Family
RIP: Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra no more
RIP: Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra no more
Read Latest News