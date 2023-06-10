Sandeep Singh, Jayantilal Gada and Sudipto Sen team up for Subrata Roy biopic ‘SAHARASRI’

Marking 75 years of business tycoon Subrata Roy’s life today June 10, a platinum celebration, producers Sandeep Singh and Jayantilal Gada (Pen studios), with director Sudipto Sen announced SAHARASRI a biopic on the founder of Sahara India Pariwar Subrata Roy.

SAHARASRI will chronicle of business magnate Subrata Roy’s days as a relatively unknown entity rising up to be India’s most influential and dynamic individual everyone in the country knew about.

Says Sandeep Singh , “Regardless of what the world may think or say about Shri Subrata Roy, their perception is based solely on their lack of personal acquaintance with the man. Personally, I hold him in the highest regard, he has remained steadfast like an unyielding rock and gracefully faced all the allegation unlike other Indian business personalities. He is the only Indian who have returned staggering amount of Rs. 25,000 crores including interest to SEBI. I am sure justice will prevail soon”

Singh adds, “The script involved intensive years of research captivating stalwarts like A.R. Rahman, Gulzar and Sudipto Sen on board. Interestingly, whenever I discussed this film everyone showed enthusiasm but chickened out when it came to being a part of it. They were scared to be associated. But finally, my dream has come true as “SAHARASRI” is all set to roll soon.”

The film is being produced by Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan. “SAHARASHRI” will be directed by Sudipto Sen, written by Rishi Virmani, Sudipto Sen and Sandeep Singh with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Gulzar. The film will go on the floor early next year and it will be shot extensively across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Kolkata & London. SAHARASRI will release in Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.