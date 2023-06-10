ADVERTISEMENT
Sandeep Singh, Jayantilal Gada and Sudipto Sen team up for Subrata Roy biopic ‘SAHARASRI’

Sandeep Singh, Jayantilal Gada & Sudipto Sen are three individuals who have always been at the forefront of things when it comes to creating good movies. This time, they have teamed up for the biopic of Subrata Roy titled "Saharashri". Read this article for more updates

Author: Subhash K Jha
10 Jun,2023 17:36:24


Marking 75 years of business tycoon Subrata Roy’s life today June 10, a platinum celebration, producers Sandeep Singh and Jayantilal Gada (Pen studios), with director Sudipto Sen announced SAHARASRI a biopic on the founder of Sahara India Pariwar Subrata Roy.

SAHARASRI will chronicle of business magnate Subrata Roy’s days as a relatively unknown entity rising up to be India’s most influential and dynamic individual everyone in the country knew about.

Says Sandeep Singh , “Regardless of what the world may think or say about Shri Subrata Roy, their perception is based solely on their lack of personal acquaintance with the man. Personally, I hold him in the highest regard, he has remained steadfast like an unyielding rock and gracefully faced all the allegation unlike other Indian business personalities. He is the only Indian who have returned staggering amount of Rs. 25,000 crores including interest to SEBI. I am sure justice will prevail soon”

Singh adds, “The script involved intensive years of research captivating stalwarts like A.R. Rahman, Gulzar and Sudipto Sen on board. Interestingly, whenever I discussed this film everyone showed enthusiasm but chickened out when it came to being a part of it. They were scared to be associated. But finally, my dream has come true as “SAHARASRI” is all set to roll soon.”

The film is being produced by Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan. “SAHARASHRI” will be directed by Sudipto Sen, written by Rishi Virmani, Sudipto Sen and Sandeep Singh with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Gulzar. The film will go on the floor early next year and it will be shot extensively across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Kolkata & London. SAHARASRI will release in Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

