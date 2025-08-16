Indian Freedom Fighter Devi Chowdhurani’s Story Takes Over Times Square On Independence Day

Indian cinema witnessed a landmark moment this Independence Day as the teaser of Devi Chowdhurani, a Bengali-language historical epic, lit up New York’s Times Square. It is the first Indian film to earn that distinction on August 15.

As thousands gathered to celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day, one of the world’s busiest and most recognisable digital billboards showcased visuals of a revolutionary woman from 18th-century Bengal. The metaphor for sword-wielding heroine delicately resting on male colonial resistance imagery is in stark contrast with the display of commercial advertisement shown in the screens of Times Square, making it very impactful.

The film, an Indo-UK production, is based on Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel and reimagines the journey of Prafullamukhi, who transforms into Devi Chowdhurani, a fearless leader of a rebellion during the Sanyasi-Fakir uprising. An often ignored yet paramount chapter in the early phase of resistance has now found its way very much into international limelight and onto the silver screen.

Famous personalities have been attached to the film, in which Prosenjit Chatterjee plays the rebel leader Bhavani Pathak while Srabanti Chatterjee takes up the title role. The teaser, initially released online on August 13, has already gained momentum across platforms for its grand visuals and stirring tone.

For many Indians in New York and back home, the display at Times Square symbolised more than cinematic marketing. It was a moment of cultural pride and historical remembrance.

Devi Chowdhurani is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during Durga Puja 2025, aiming to reintroduce a forgotten warrior to a global audience not just as a character in fiction but as a symbol of untold resistance.