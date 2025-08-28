Inside Kunal Kemmu And Soha Ali Khan’s Heartwarming Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration With Inaaya

Ganesh Chaturthi brought a beautiful blend of tradition and togetherness to the home of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan this year. The couple, along with their daughter Inaaya, stepped out to celebrate the beloved festival with quiet grace and heartfelt devotion.

Dressed in festive simplicity, the family was spotted at a temple offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Soha looked radiant in a red kurta, Kunal chose a deep purple one, while little Inaaya stole hearts in a pink sharara. Afterwards Kunal posted bits of the day on social media—pictures that seemed less aimed at a photoshoot and more at a family archive. One picture showed them standing quietly in front of the idol, and another captured the group sitting in prayer, fully immersed in the spiritual stillness.

Fans responded with warmth, praising the family for embracing traditions with such ease and for showing how beautifully love can transcend religious lines.

This wasn’t their only festive outing. In a candid moment captured by the paparazzi, Kunal was seen carrying Inaaya while Soha walked beside them. It was simple, sweet, and real—the kind of moment that makes celebrity life feel relatable.

Beyond family time, Kunal has been basking in the success of Madgaon Express, his directorial debut that’s earned awards and acclaim. Up next: Single Papa, a slice-of-life OTT series that explores single parenting with heart and humour.

For Kunal and Soha, this Ganesh Chaturthi wasn’t just about rituals—it was about grounding, gratitude, and the joy of togetherness.