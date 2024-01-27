Is Yami Gautam pregnant?

Yami Gautam, known for her stunning looks, impeccable acting skills, and bold personality, has yet again become the center of attention. As per reports in Bollywood Life, the actress, who has captivated hearts with her performances and fashion choices, has recently sparked pregnancy speculation after a rare public appearance in the city with her husband, Aditya Dhar.

Yami, who tied the knot with Aditya in an intimate ceremony in 2021, has been keeping her personal life under wraps. However, her recent outing has left fans and netizens buzzing with excitement and curiosity. The couple, spotted in the city, looked absolutely adorable in their ethnic attire. Yami donned a beautiful pink salwar suit adorned with intricate orange and blue threadwork, complemented by white flats and sunglasses. Aditya, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white kurta-pajama paired with a blue-hued Nehru jacket.

What caught everyone’s attention was the way Yami strategically hid her tummy with her dupatta, appearing slightly bloated. The actress was seen holding her purse and dupatta around her midriff, giving rise to speculations of a possible baby bump. Adding fuel to the fire was the noticeable glow on Yami’s face, prompting fans to wonder if the couple is expecting their first child.

Social media went abuzz as the paparazzi footage circulated online, with netizens dissecting every detail of Yami’s appearance. While Yami has not officially addressed the pregnancy rumors, the speculation continues to grow, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any confirmation or announcement from the couple.