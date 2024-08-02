“It’s difficult for me to narrow down to what I would want to do now,” Taapsee Pannu On The Road Ahead

There is question that Taapsee Pannu who celebrated her birthday on 1 August, has been asking herself during the last one year. “I have been reading scripts and genres which make me feel like why are they offering me the same thing or I have done it before or the genre is just very similar or the character is very similar or the world is similar or whatever is happening in the story is similar. I realise that probably I have touched so many different genres and characters and topics in my last 10 years of working in Hindi cinema that the kind of options that I am left with to try have reduced. So, in that reduced number of options of the kind of scripts and the roles and stories that I haven’t done so far I have to really read a lot of scripts and filter it out to a great extent to actually come down to that one script that I haven’t done before or something that is totally different.It has been a very difficult time last 1-2 years for me to narrow down to what I would want to do now because I feel like a lot of it like whatever is hot in the market biggest example being the spy thrillers is what everybody wanted to do last 2 years but I had done that 8-9 years back when I did Baby and Naam Shabana. Now just because most of the industry has woken up to it doesn’t mean I will just repeat myself now when I have done it well enough in the past and reaped the benefits of it. So, that’s something that I have done and dusted and moved beyond.So what next? It will not be a spy thriller I am done with that long back. So, these courtroom dramas which I have suddenly picked up steam on OTTs and all of that I did that with Pink and Mulk long back. There is a lot I could filter out and remove and select very few what I would really feel like I haven’t attempted.”

Taapsee admits she has made a career of shouldering films . “Actually it’s a very stressful burden to bear because it’s like a hot seat to sit in there is too much pressure on you there are too many eyeballs and judgements thrown at you there is very little given to your credit you are more criticised than appreciated for putting yourself into that position after so many years of doing these kind of films .I do feel that because when I go out and speak to people in the industry I realise how for them this difficult position is not like something in their head which they think like is a position where they would see you as big actress or big heroine .They want her to always be in these cushiony seats where she is in these big films where she is not in the driving position and those are the films mostly for them which define a big actress or a big heroine in the industry. I think I have crossed the bridge where I am going to keep in mind what others want me to do before what I would want to do with my own life. I think I have crossed that bridge .I am pretty clear that I would want to be in a position that I feel excited or comfortable being in .I would like to be an important part of my film. I would like my audience to see the kind of risks I am taking I know it’s the longer and more difficult path I have chosen you don’t really get appreciated that easily in this path but I am not here for short term goals I am here for a long run.”