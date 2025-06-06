IWMBuzz Exclusive: Aamir Khan chats with us, says “My failures also play a part in my success”

Aamir Khan is special, in many ways, A doyen in the space of movies and entertainment, Aamir has always broken the glass ceiling with his poignant work. Aging like fine wine, Aamir is a powerful force to reckon with and his upcoming art appeal, movie Sitaare Zameen Par, is all set to redefine the contours of Indian cinema.

Now, Aamir is doing his promotional media rounds to maximize the buzz for his movies and in one such sortee, IWMBuzz chatted up with the movie maverick.

We asked if he considered himself successful as an actor, producer and family man, Aamir opened up his heart without any hesitation.

“Yes, I do feel successful. When I look back at my life, I feel fortunate to have worked with such great directors and writers. They’ve come to me with incredible stories, and I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with some truly talented people. The fact that the films have done well, that’s a big success in itself.”

Aamir gave utmost importance not only to his professional life but also to his personal growth.

“On a personal front, I’m deeply grateful for the family I have, my mother, father, the way we were brought up, my siblings, and my children. My relationships, whether it was with Reena or Kiran, have been very important to me. I consider myself fortunate both personally and professionally. I’ve had a pretty successful life.”

But Aamir also clarified that success does not mean that there will be no difficulties in life.

“That doesn’t mean I haven’t faced difficulties, challenges, or problems along the way. But when I look back, even at the mistakes I’ve made, I know that who I am today is a result of those very mistakes. Un sab ka haath hai. Not just in my success, but in my failures too.”

Despite his failures, Aamir gave a very deep message that reflects his thinking and approach.

“I take my failures very seriously. I use them as opportunities to learn and grow, to understand where I went wrong. I don’t let go of my failures so easily. I spend a lot of time with them to truly understand what happened and why.”

This passion and manliness of Aamir Khan give him a different identity as an artist who has the courage to learn not only from his achievements but also from his mistakes.

Aamir Khan’s Sitare Zameen Par directed by RS Prasanna releasing in cinemas on 20th June 2025.