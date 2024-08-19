Jammy Banerjee Embraces Negative Roles with Enthusiasm-Set to Shine in Koel-Param’s ‘Sonar Kellaye Jawker Dhan’

Jammy Banerjee, a familiar face in Tollywood, is all set to play a villain in Koel-Param’s much-anticipated film’, Sonar Kellaye Jawker Dhan’. The film, set in the backdrop of Rajasthan, is a high-octane action thriller with a unique twist. The actor, who has been typecast in negative roles, is unfazed and excited to take on the challenge. In the film, Jammy plays the character of Birju, a dacoit from Rajasthan, and has already completed shooting for the project.

Speaking about his experience in a recent interview, Jammy said, “Shooting in the golden fort, desert, and haunted village was a unique experience. I’m thrilled to be a part of this film, which I believe will be a blockbuster.” He also praised his co-star Koel Mallick, saying, “Koel di is very cooperative and helpful. All our scenes together were intense, and I had to scare her and hold a knife to her throat.”

Jammy, who has been a fan of Koel Mallick since his school days, was thrilled to share screen space with his childhood crush. He recalled, “I was a bit nervous, but Koel di made me feel comfortable. She even guided me on how to hold the knife and perform the scenes.”

Apart from ‘Sonar Kellaye Jawker Dhan,’ Jamie will also be seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix series ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter,’ where he plays a gangster named Sambhu. He has also completed shooting for Rahool Mukherjee’s film Pooja, a romantic drama where he plays a lovestruck poet, and will be seen in the Mahalaya special series of Hoichoi, a supernatural thriller where he plays a paranormal investigator.

Jammy is not afraid of being typecast in negative roles, saying,”My physical structure suits negative roles, but each character I play is different. I don’t mind playing negative characters as long as they are interesting and challenging.”

Jammy Banerjee is a busy actor with multiple projects in the pipeline. His excitement and dedication to his craft are evident, and audiences can expect to see him shine in his upcoming roles.