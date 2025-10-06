Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Collects 108.1 Crore

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Bollywood’s much-awaited film Jolly LLB 3 was finally released in theaters on 19 September 2025. The film received a good response from the audience. Fourteen days after its release, the film grossed a total of over 104.15 crores.

Day-wise earnings were as follows:

* 1st day (Friday): 12.50 crores

* 2nd day (Saturday): 20 crores

* 3rd day (Sunday): 21 crores

* 4th day (Monday): 5.50 crores

* 5th day (Tuesday): 6.50 crores

* 6th day (Wednesday): 4.25 crores

* 7th day (Thursday): 4 crores

* 8th day (Friday): 3.75 crores

* 9th Day (Saturday): 6.5 crores

* 10th Day (Sunday): 6.25 crores

* 11th Day (Monday): 3.00 crores

* 12th Day (Tuesday): 3.75 crores

•13th Day (Wednesday): 4 crores

•14th Day (Thursday): 3 crores

•15th Day (Friday): 1.15 crores

•16th Day (Saturday): 1.75 crores

•17th Day (Sunday): 2.2 crores

Thus, the film’s total collection in 17 days was 108.1 crores.

Jolly LLB 3 is a legal comedy-drama, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. In this film, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla again appeared in the courtroom setting. At the same time, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi also repeat their old characters.

The audience says the film made him laugh and forced him to think. Courtroom drama has once again balanced satire and reality. The conflict between Akshay and Arshad and Saurabh Shukla’s funny style is considered the film’s specialty.

Looking at the figures, the film is believed to earn better in the coming days. If the Word of Mouth is positive, Jolly LLB 3 can create a strong grip at the box office.

