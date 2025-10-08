Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 20: Akshay Kumar’s Legal Comedy Continues to Impress

Opening Weekend Success

The film made a strong debut with a ₹53.50 crore opening weekend, placing it among the top 10 biggest weekend openers of 2025. This solid start was bolstered by positive word of mouth and consistent audience interest, contributing to its sustained box office performance.

Weekday Performance and Resilience

Despite facing competition from other releases, Jolly LLB 3 has maintained a steady presence in theaters. The film’s ability to draw audiences during weekdays, including a notable ₹75 lakh collection on the third Tuesday, showcases its enduring appeal and the strength of its content-driven narrative.

Worldwide Earnings and Milestones

On the global front, the film has crossed the ₹150 crore mark, becoming Akshay Kumar’s fifth post-pandemic film to achieve this milestone. With a worldwide gross of ₹157.53 crore, it ranks as his fifth-highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era, trailing behind hits like Housefull 5 and Sooryavanshi.

Jolly LLB 3 has proven to be a commercial success, resonating with audiences through its engaging storyline and strong performances. As it continues its theatrical run, the film’s consistent box office performance underscores the enduring popularity of the Jolly LLB franchise and Akshay Kumar’s continued relevance in the industry.