Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Collects 65.5 crore

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood’s highly anticipated film, Jolly LLB 3, was finally released in theaters on September 19, 2025. The film received a positive response from audiences, collecting 12.50 crore on its first day, 20 crores on the second day, 21 crores on the third day, on Sunday, 5.5 crores on Monday, and 6.5 crores on Tuesday. The film’s opening has relieved the makers, as fans have been waiting for the next installment of the franchise for a long time.

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the film recorded an occupancy of 21.12% which is considered good for a legal comedy-drama. Audiences saw a strong turnout, especially in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Jolly LLB 3 is a legal comedy-drama written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film reunites the trio of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla in a courtroom setting. Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi also reprise their roles. This time, the story balances humor and sensitive issues, forcing audiences to think.

Audiences say the film both made them laugh and touched them. The courtroom drama once again delivers the perfect blend of satire and reality. The film’s strengths are the clash between Akshay and Arshad and Saurabh Shukla’s humorous style.

Judging by its opening weekend collections, the film will achieve even better numbers over the weekend. If word of mouth remains positive, Jolly LLB 3 could establish a strong foothold at the box office.

Jolly LLB 3 has gotten off to a good start, and now all eyes are on its first week’s collection.

