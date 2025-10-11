Jr NTR Opts Out Of Dadasaheb Phalke Project Citing Creative Reasons [Reports]

Actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., popularly known as Jr NTR, has reportedly exited the upcoming biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, which was to be directed by Karthik Rajamouli, son of renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

According to media reports, Jr NTR chose to withdraw from the project due to creative differences and a personal reluctance to portray real-life historical figures on screen. Although the actor or filmmakers have not issued an official confirmation, it is understood that the role did not align with the actor’s current artistic direction.

The biopic, centred on Dadasaheb Phalke — widely regarded as the father of Indian cinema — had generated considerable interest, particularly due to the association with Rajamouli. However, it was later clarified that the film would be helmed by Karthik Rajamouli, marking his directorial debut.

Another factor believed to have influenced Jr NTR’s decision is the reported development of a separate Dadasaheb Phalke project involving Aamir Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani. With two films on the same subject in the pipeline, concerns over redundancy may have contributed to his exit.

Despite his departure from the film, Jr NTR recently extended warm birthday wishes to SS Rajamouli via social media, suggesting that professional decisions have not affected their personal rapport.

Jr NTR is currently engaged in the filming of Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, and is expected to return for Devara 2, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.