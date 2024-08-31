Kadambari Jethwani files a police complaint against political leader, KVR Vidyasagar

As a shocker, actress Kadambari Jethwani has filed a police complaint against political leader and film producer KVR Vidyasagar. This happened after the female actor met with NTR Police Commissioner, SV Rajasekhar Babu on Friday.

This complaint comes in as a response from Jethwani to Vidyasagar after the latter filed allegedly false cases against her and her parents. She also claims that a few police officers conspired against her by teaming up with Vidyasagar to harass her family and hence, sought action against the people responsible.

Talking to the media, Jethwani said, “Any honest citizen of the country would never want their name embroiled in all these controversies. I mean who wants their name splashed across newspapers? I was dragged into this without my consent illegally and unlawfully. It is said that people will do whatever they do, they are going to do it, but I have full faith in God, and there are good people in the country, good people with integrity who will not let the innocent suffer.”

Her lawyer, N Srinivas Rao, who also addressed the media, said, “She belongs to a respectable family. Her father is 83 years old and a retired Army person. Her mother has retired from the RBI as Assistant Manager. Without giving any respect to senior citizens, Andhra Pradesh Police brutally acted against them and asked them for five days in police custody. Senior officials harassed her to get her to compromise on the case in Mumbai. As per her statement, some bigwigs are involved, but since she does not belong to the state, she is unaware of their identity. Police officers are hand in glove with some officials and this is not possible without any political influence.”

Jethwani also alleged that Vidyasagar filed a forgery and extortion case against her family with the Ibrahimpatnam police in February.

As of late Friday night, the police have recorded the statements of Jethwani and her parents.