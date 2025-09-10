Kajal Aggarwal Dismisses Death Rumors, Spotted Smiling In Town

Kajal Aggarwal has now put an end to her unsettling death rumors swirling around the internet with a cheerful public appearance in the town. The Pan-India actress enjoys a massive fandom across the country, and she surprised her fans with her rare appearance in the town today, looking all beautiful, reassuring fans that she is super fine and healthy.

In the early hours of September 10, Kajal Aggarwal got spotted in town as she stepped out from her car at a place in Mumbai. The actress smiled for the paparazzi and also greeted them with ‘bye’. Wearing a black vest with comfortable yet stylish denim jeans, the actress looks charming. Leaving her hair open and with minimal makeup, the actress rocked her vibe with black glasses. Posing for the camera, the actress flashed her big smile, clearing all the viral rumors.

Watch here-

Also, the actress on her social media platform X dismissed the rumors of her death and requested her fans and followers not to pass on or believe such false news: “I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue.

By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well

I kindly request you not to believe or circulate such false news. Let’s focus our energies on positivity and truth instead.

With love and gratitude,

Kajal.”

Check out post-