Kajol Devgn Takes Break From Social Media; Fans React

Kajol Devgn is a superstar actress in the town. She is quite active on her social media handles and often treats her fans with something new. But today, the diva took her gram and announced that she is taking a break from social media for unknown reasons. Read the article below to know what happened.

In today’s post, the actress revealed, “Facing one of the toughest trails of my life.” And captioned the post, “Taking a break from social media.” This news created havoc online. The reason behind this step is unknown. Users shared their assumptions in the comments box. Let’s check out what the web is thinking.

A user commented, “Hope you’re doing fine; take your time. I love youuu.” The other said, “sometimes is that good, so i wish you good health and strenght with your struggles in life.” “This is just marketing strategy for her new series “The Good Wife,” sarcastically wrote the third. While the fourth made a craziest assumption and said, “I think, it’s because of Tabu???? Mam.” The fifth commented, “What a about your dear fans who wants to see you every day and loves to get updated always this is the medium only.”

Kajol Devgn has worked in many films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dilwale, Dilwale Dilhaniya Le Jayenge.

