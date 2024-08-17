Kajol says, ‘It’s my party, it will go on till I say’

Actor Kajol completed a half century as she completed 50 years of age earlier this month. As known, when she did turn 50, she had a blast and enjoyed her time, even though she didn’t share too much at that time. It has now been over 10 days since her birthday came and went by but it seems like the actor is in no mood to stop partying.

She seemingly has yet another grand celebration late yesterday as balloons denoting ’50’ were a part of the decoration, while other parts of decoration were also hanging around her as she was caught candidly sharing a big laugh, and a delicious cake was right in front of her as well. Posting about it, Kajol captioned, “It’s my party and it will go on till I say #party #partyanimal”-

Kajol has managed to enjoy the most of it when it comes to her professional front as well, as she has been doing selective projects lately, where she was a part of the anthology film, Lust Stories 2, Tribhanga and Salaam Venky, while she also made her web series debut in the form of The Trial on Disney+ Hotstar. She now has several other projects lined up ahead in the form of Do Patti, Maharagni – Queen of Queens, and Maa among others. She also has Sarzameen lined up along with other projects.