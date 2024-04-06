Movies | News

The anticipation surrounding filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi spectacle ’Kalki 2898 AD’ continues to build as audiences eagerly await the film’s grand release. With a stellar ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles, the film promises to take audiences on a thrilling journey through time. Meanwhile, speaking of the magnum opus, a new update about the film has heightened the excitement surrounding this much-anticipated cinematic experience. Giving a glimpse into the world of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, an animated prelude to the film is set to premiere on OTT, for which Prabhas has dubbed.

According to a leading entertainment portal, director Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies will be releasing a special animated prelude for the film aimed at offering viewers a sneak peek into the intricate world of Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi drama. Notably, superstar Prabhas has lent his voice to this entire animated prelude. Following the prelude’s digital premiere, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will pick up where the animation leaves off, introducing characters portrayed by the star cast.

The portal further suggests that the streaming platform has reportedly made a significant investment for the rights to this animated prelude, marking a global premiere before the film’s theatrical release. The big update has caused quite a stir on social media, as it marks the first time a superstar has lent their voice to an animated prelude like this. It’s sure to have audiences eagerly anticipating ‘Kalki 2898 AD’s monumental release.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim. Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.