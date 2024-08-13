Kanchan Mullick and Sreemoyee Chattoraj Celebrate Nephew’s Birthday in Style

Kanchan Mullick, the talented actor and MLA, and his wife, Sreemoyee Chattoraj, have been making headlines with their adorable displays of love and affection. Recently, the couple attended a family function where they celebrated the birthday of Kanchan’s nephew, Rio. The event was filled with love, laughter, and warmth, as evident from the pictures shared by Kanchan on social media.

Kanchan was seen wearing a black shirt with black pants, while Sreemoyee was stunned in a black chiffon saree with a halter-neck blouse. The couple’s chemistry was undeniable as they posed with their family members, including Kanchan’s mother-in-law and relatives.

The birthday boy, Rio, was seen cutting a chocolate cake, wearing a Punjabi, and later enjoying ice cream. Kanchan and Sreemoyee were also seen posing with the rest of the family, creating beautiful memories. In one of the pictures, Kanchan is seen holding a child in his arms, but the child’s identity remains unknown.

Incidentally, Kanchan has a child named Osh with his estranged first wife, Pinky Banerjee. However, Osh now lives with his mother, Pinky, and attends Calcutta International School. Despite the separation, Kanchan’s love for his son remains unchanged, and he often expresses his affection for him on social media.

Kanchan and Sreemoyee’s love story has been a subject of interest for many, with the couple facing criticism and scrutiny from netizens. However, they have chosen to ignore the negativity and focus on their love for each other. The couple’s recent appearance at the family function is a testament to their strong bond and commitment to each other.