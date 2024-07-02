Kanchan – Sreemoyee’s Honeymoon

We have seen Kanchan Mullick mostly in comedy scenes in Bengali films. But his personal life has been through ups and downs. Sreemoyee Chattoraj is a known face of the Bengali TV Serials.

The age difference of the couple is almost three decades. But their love did not count. A few months back, the star-couple of Tollywood got hitched. Since then they have been happily married.

After the wedding, they did not go on their honeymoon because actor- politician Kanchan Mullick was completely occupied in the voting process of Be Kanchan Mullick and Sreemoyee Chattoraj went to Bangalore from Kolkata. However, this is not their destination. They took a flight from there. Before that, Sreemoyee posted some videos of their breakfast at Bangalore. In the video it was seen that Kanchan was buttering the bread with the joy from his heart and Sreemoyee made fun of him by saying “How much food do you need to eat?”

In the reply Kanchan said, “When did I eat much! You are the one who had cup noodles, spinach sandwich, bananas, eggs and bread. ” The actress claims, “This is a healthy breakfast”. And the fun of the newly weds went on like this.

The couple left the city for the blue water country of Maldives on the occasion of Sreemoyee’s birthday. Actress shared the sweet moments of the honeymoon with everyone.

Kanchan-Sreemoyee is staying in a luxury resort in Maldives. The bed of the newly married couple is decorated with flowers. As much as we can see in the pictures the horizon is wide and blue.

In a red monokini, Sreemoyee has soaked her body in the water. The actress captured intimate moments with her beloved. Kanchan married Sreemoyee after two divorces. Having married an older colleague, Sreemoyee also faced sarcasm. But they spend their days in love without caring about all of these nonsense !