Kangana Ranaut’s Film Gets An OTT Release

Tiku Weds Sheru featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be premiered on Prime Video on June 23. Directed by Sai Kabir Shrivastav, the movie features a never-before-seen jodi of prolific actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and rising star Avneet Kaur in lead roles.

Produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, this is a quirky story of love and passion fueled by the eccentricity of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities, who stand the test of time in pursuit of their dreams.

A tale of two eccentric, starry eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood, Tiku Weds Sheru is a heartening story that follows their journey through all the worldly chaos and challenges.

Says creative producer Kangana, “Tiku Weds Sheru is a very special film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for me. The film is directed by Sai Kabir Shrivastav, and it features the very talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, who is all set to make her debut in films, as a lead actor. I hope the audience will shower love on the film.”

