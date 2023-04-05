Kichcha Sudeep’s manager received a purported threat letter, which prompted the police to open an investigation amid rumours that the Kannada superstar would join the governing BJP.

The actor Kichcha Sudeep’s manager Jack Manju allegedly got a letter threatening to post the actor’s “private video” on social media from an unidentified sender. The Puttenahalli police filed a case under sections 504, 506, and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code after receiving a complaint from the actor’s manager. (IPC). According to TOI, it is claimed that a few senior officers are considering turning the matter over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

According to police, a more thorough probe is being conducted.

In the meantime, reports are rampant that the Kannada superstar will join the BJP on Wednesday, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls. On May 13, votes will be tallied for the Karnataka Assembly.