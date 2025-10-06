Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Earns 223.25 Crore

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: The magic of Kannada cinema has once again graced the big screen. Rishab Shetty’s highly anticipated film, ‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1,’ produced by Vijay Kirigandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films, had a strong opening day, registering a net collection of nearly 60 crore in India and 45 crore on the second day, 55 crore on Day 3, and 61 crore on Day 4. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the film achieved this figure across all languages, making it one of the year’s biggest openings.

The film performed exceptionally well across languages ​​on its release day, October 2, 2025. On the fourth day, the Kannada version recorded approximately 90.59% occupancy, the Telugu version approximately 71.31% occupancy, while the Tamil and Malayalam versions recorded 80.90% and 77.82% occupancy, respectively. The film’s occupancy in the Hindi belt remained relatively low, hovering around 38.90%, but audience interest is also steadily increasing here.

The film’s story is set during the ancient Kadamba dynasty (3rd-4th centuries), revolving around the mysterious forests and religious traditions of the coastal areas of Karnataka. This prequel delves deeper into the backdrop of the 2022 superhit film “Kantara.” “Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1” blends folklore and spirituality and offers powerful action and a visual treat. Rishabh Shetty once again dazzles audiences with his unique style and portrayal of a Naga Sadhu. He is joined by actors like Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

On the technical side, Arvind S. Kashyap’s cinematography gives the film a grand feel. B. Ajanish Loknath’s music and background score were already generating buzz from the teaser and trailer, and the experience becomes even more intense on the big screen. The 168-minute film has been released in IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and other premium formats, making the cinematic experience even more spectacular.

Made on a hefty budget of 125 crore, the film earned 200 crore in four days, a figure expected to increase significantly by the second weekend.

‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’ has attracted audiences to theaters in the South Belt and across the country. Judging by the positive reviews from critics and the huge turnout, Rishabh Shetty has once again written a new chapter in Indian cinema by connecting it with the depth of folklore and faith.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.