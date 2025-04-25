‘Kesari 2’ Nears Rs 50 Crore Mark in First Week; Faces New Box Office Challenges Ahead

Akshay Kumar’s latest historical courtroom drama, Kesari 2, has completed its first week in theatres with a total collection of Rs 46.05 crore. The film, which explores the life and legal battles of C. Sankaran Nair, had a stable run through the initial days and has maintained a steady footfall primarily due to strong word-of-mouth buzz.

Opening at Rs 7.75 crore on Friday, the film witnessed moderate growth over the weekend with earnings rising to Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.25 crore on Sunday. Despite a natural decline in footfalls on Monday, Kesari 2 still managed Rs 4.5 crore. Interestingly, Tuesday saw a slight uptick, taking in Rs 5 crore, but the numbers tapered again mid-week, with Rs 3.6 crore and Rs 3.5 crore on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The film’s performance indicates limited penetration in mass circuits. It has fared better in urban centres and certain pockets of North India, but hasn’t seen widespread traction in smaller towns or single screens. One contributing factor could be its subject matter, which leans into historical and legal themes that may not resonate widely across all viewer segments.

The national sentiment has also been affected by recent events, particularly the unrest in Kashmir, which may have influenced cinema attendance across some regions.

With the release of Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero on Friday, competition at the box office is expected to intensify. The film will share screens with Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which has maintained consistent business, and the re-release of cult classic Andaz Apna Apna. Surprisingly, advance bookings for the Aamir Khan-Salman Khan comedy have outpaced that of Ground Zero, which points to nostalgia-driven interest from moviegoers.

The upcoming weekend will be crucial for Kesari 2. If audience sentiment continues to stay in its favour, the film may cross the Rs 50 crore milestone soon. However, sustained earnings will likely depend on how newer releases are received and whether Kesari 2 can retain its screens and momentum amidst increasing choices for viewers.