Actress and politician Kirron Kher recently took to Twitter and informed her fans that she has tested positive for Covid-19. In her note on the social media platform, Kirron also asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested. — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) March 20, 2023

For the uninitiated, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer in 2021. She bounced back after her cancer recovery. She was also seen as one of the judges on the reality show, India’s Got Talent. Her son Sikander, through numerous social media posts, often kept updating fans about her health.

